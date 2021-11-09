Indonesia Awards Service Star for German Researchers

Glasgow, MINA – Deputy Minister of Environment and Forestry of the Republic of Indonesia Alue Dohong presented the Main Service Star Award from President Joko Widodo to a German researcher, Prof. Johann Goldammer, Director of the Global Fire Monitoring Center (GFMC).

According to a press release from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, the awarding of service stars to Prof. Goldammer for his contribution to assisting the Government of Indonesia in overcoming the problem of forest fires. He is the only foreign national to receive the award.

The award was presented in a series of events at the Indonesia Pavilion at the COP 26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on November 4, 2021.

The Deputy Minister of Environment and Forestry stated that to overcome the problem of forest fires, the Government cannot act alone without the help of other parties, including the private sector. “Prof. Johann Goldammer has played a major role in helping the Indonesian government to tackle the forest fire problem,” said Alue Dohong.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Federal Republic of Germany, Arif Havas Oegroseno conveyed that the awarding of the Main Service to Prof. Johann Goldammer reflects on the strong Indonesia-Germany partnership in the environmental field.

“Germany is Indonesia’s important partner in sustainable forest management,” he said. The Indonesian Embassy in Berlin is also ready to continue to strengthen the partnership with Prof. Johann Goldammer in the environmental field.

Ambassador Arif underlined, Indonesia needs to develop a strategy to create international branding related to Indonesia’s success in the environmental sector, including reducing deforestation, successful peat restoration, mangrove forest management, and also reducing forest fires. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)