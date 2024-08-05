Indonesia Asks Its Citizens to Leave Lebanon

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a warning regarding the situation in the Middle East, advising Indonesian citizens to leave Lebanon immediately.

“Considering the recent developments in the Middle East, for the sake of safety and security,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a written statement on Sunday.

In addition, Indonesian citizens are advised to temporarily avoid traveling to Lebanon, Iran, and Israel until security conditions improve.

“We also urge Indonesians in those regions to remain vigilant and follow the contingency measures advised by the Indonesian Representatives,” the statement continued.

The situation in the Middle East continues to escalate. In addition to the ongoing aggression in Gaza, there has been an increase in attacks from resistance groups in Lebanon targeting Israel.

Meanwhile, there are concerns that Iran may carry out a military strike against Israel following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in its territory. (T/RE1/P2)

