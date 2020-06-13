Indonesia Announce 1,014 New Cases of Covid-19

Jakarta, MINA – The number of positive cases of coronavirus in Indonesia increased by 1,014 cases, bringing the total number of cases of ths virus to 37,420 cases.

Government Spokesperson for Covid-19 Management Achmad Yurianto said in addition to increasing the number of positive cases, the number of patients who were recovering also increased.

“A total of 563 cases of Covid-19 are cured, bringing the total number of cases healed to 13,776,” Achmad Yurianto said through an online press conference on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the number of death cases also increased to 43 cases, bringing the total to 2,091 cases.

Yurianto added that some provinces experienced an increase in the number of positive cases, including East Java with 176 new cases, South Sulawesi with 125 new cases and South Kalimantan with 123 new cases.

While today the addition of new cases in the capital city of DKI Jakarta is 121 cases.

According to Yuri, the increase is currently more due to local transmission.

While the import case no longer exists. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)