Indonesia Al-Azhar Grand Mosque Holds Friday Prayer One Time

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI) issued a circular regarding the implementation of corrugated Friday prayers based on odd or even cell phone numbers.

However, Head of the Al-Azhar Great Mosque Office, Iding claimed, would continue to hold Friday prayers at one time or without waves.

“At the Al-Azhar Great Mosque, twice Friday prayers without waves, and still meet health protocols,” said Al Azhar Great Mosque Head Office Haji Iding to Republika.

Iding ensured the Al-Azhar Grand Mosque would continue to hold Friday prayers without waves.

He also assured the mosque has a large enough area to accommodate worshipers, despite applying social distance.

“The mosque can accommodate 50 percent of the capacity of the actual mosque room and the rest in the hall and courtyard of the mosque,” he said.

Even so, Iding considers the DMI decision is one of the efforts to prevent transmission of the virus. “That’s one of the best ways to deal with new normal,” Iding said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)