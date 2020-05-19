India Provides $2 Million to UNRWA for the Welfare of Palestinian Refugees

Ramallah, MINA – The Government of India has contributed $2 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in support of the Agency’s core programs and services, including education, health care, relief and social services, according to a press release.

The contribution was presented to UNRWA by Representative of India to State of Palestine Sunil Kumar, WAFA reported.

Underlining the Government of India’s continued support for UNRWA’s activities in the region, Kumar stated: “On behalf of the Government of India, I would like to express my appreciation for the commendable work and endeavors carried out by UNRWA. We believe that our contribution will support the Agency’s activities in providing the needed assistance to Palestinian refugees, and assist in achieving their full human development potential.”

It is worth noting that India had increased its annual financial contribution to UNRWA from $1.25 million in 2016 to $5 million in 2018 and 2019, and pledged another $5 million for 2020.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)