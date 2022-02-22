Imam Yakhsyallah: Action is Evidence of Concern for Indian Muslim Women

Imaam Yakhsyallah and Chairman of the Central Syubban M. Ridwan while giving directions to the participants of the peaceful demonstration to defend Muslim India. (Photo: Adnan Farid/Jama'ah TV)

Cileungsi, MINA – Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur said the action to defend Indian Muslims by the brothers and sisters was a proof of concern for Muslims in India.

It was conveyed by Imaam when releasing the participants of the Peaceful Action to Defend Indian Muslim in the front yard of the At-Taqwa Mosque, Cileungsi, Bogor on Tuesday.

“We have to feel what other Muslims feel. Our concern is not only for Muslims, but for all mankind. Because Islam is rahmatan lil Alamin,” said Imam.

Imam said that what happened in India was an attempt to extinguish the light of Allah.

“But we believe that even though the whole world wants to extinguish Allah’s light, Allah does not want his light to be extinguished. Our departure is a form of unwillingness to extinguish Allah’s light,” said Imam Yakhsyallah.

“What we are doing is nothing compared to what our sisters are doing in India,” he added.

Imaam appealed to the action participants to remain obedient to one action command, intend to be sincere for the sake of Allah alone, and maintain health protocols and follow local officials’ regulations.

“Bismillahirrahmanirrahim, we are leaving this troop to defend Indian Muslim women. May Allah bless our steps, Amen,” said Imam Yakhsyallah. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)