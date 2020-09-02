Imaamul Muslimin: Islam is Very Concerned about Science

Indragiri Hulu, MINA – Imaamul Muslimin KH Yakhsyallah Mansur said that Islam pays great attention to science.

Imaam conveyed it in front of the muslims of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Kelesa Village, Seberida District, Indragiri Hulu Regency, Riau Province on Tuesday.

Imaam Yakhsyallah explained, even the order of Allah to His Messenger to increase knowledge and not add anything else.

It was said when Propeth Muhammad Peace and Blessings be upon him (pbuh), who was very pious, even referred to him as madiinatul Ilmi (the city of knowledge). The Prophet Muhammad, who has been called the city of knowledge, was ordered by Allah to increase knowledge.

“This shows how important knowledge is. With Islamic knowledge we will live, with Islamic knowledge we will be strong and with knowledge we will get what we can get, ”he said.

Therefore, Imaam Yakhsyallah advised never to stop studying. No matter how much or how little Muslims there must be ta’allum (learning knowledge)

“Alhamdulillah, we have the Quran. So that our material never runs out. At least we read Al-Quran and its translation. Only with the Al-Quran will Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) be alive, ”he continued.

He added that knowledge must also be useful, both for oneself and for others. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)