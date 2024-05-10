Imaam Yakhsyallah Says It is Optimistic, Shuffah Al-Qur’an Campus Construction Completed

STISA ABM Board of Trustees, Yakhsyallah Mansur while visiting the location of the rectorate and campus building construction at the Al-Fatah Lampung Islamic Boarding School Complex, accompanied by the Chair of STISA ABM, Dr. Lili Sholehuddin and staff. (Photo: Yusuf Saepuddin/MINA)

Natar, MINA – Main Trustee of the Abdullah Bin Mas’ud Shuffah Al-Qur’an Science College (STISA ABM) Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur said he is optimistic about the construction of the Rectorate Building and the STISA ABM Online will be completed quickly.

This optimism was expressed by Imaam Yakhsyallah when reviewing the STISA Campus construction project, Thursday at the Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School Complex and Al-Fatah Madrasah, Muhajirun, Negara Ratu, Natar, South Lampung.

Imam Yakhsyallah was accompanied by the Chair of STISA ABM, Dr. Lili Sholehuddin and staff, and development project leader, Windu Subagio, Regent of Sukamara, Central Kalimantan for the 2018-2023 period.

“This is where, God willing, a rectorate (building) will be built for the campus area which is currently still a high school that specializes in Al-Qur’an matters and we are sure that only with the Al-Qur’an will all these problems be resolved,” said Imaam.

He also hopes that construction can start immediately and everything will be made easier so that it can be completed quickly.

“So everything becomes small in front of the Al-Qur’an, and the Al-Qur’an becomes big in front of everything, hopefully Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala makes it easy for us to immediately realize an integrated High School campus which hopefully soon become Abdullah bin Mas’ud University,” he hoped.

He also invited the community to also pray for the development of the campus. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)