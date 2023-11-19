Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur: Liberate Al-Aqsa and Palestine with Knowledge

Cibubur, MINA – Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur said that one of ways to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine is through knowledge, namely studying things related to Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“It is important for Muslims to study Al-Aqsa and Palestine. “This is our basis for refuting Israeli Zionist propaganda,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur during the book review “Masjid Al-Aqsa Tanggungjawab Seluruh Muslim” at the Darussalam Mosque, Cibubur on Sunday.

Imaam Yakhsyallah said that the background to writing this book was that in 2009 he received a mandate from the late Imaam Muhyiddin Hamidy to go to Yemen to study about Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“He also said that when he reflected and opened his eyes, it turned out that there were many things we didn’t know about the history of Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he said.

“That is what motivated me to write about the history of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine,” he said.

“We have taught Muslimah taklim several times, then asked the mothers about which continent is Palestine? “It turns out that many people don’t know,” he explained.

This book review in commemoration of Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) 2023, the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) together with the Darussalam Mosque Foundation, Cibubur held a Palestine Talk and Book Review “Masjid Al-Aqsa Tanggungjawab Seluruh Muslim”. (T/RE1/P2)

