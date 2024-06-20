Imaam Yakhsyallah: Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Path to Muslim Unity

Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur at the Tabligh Akbar Jama'ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Jambi Region at the Raudhatul Jannah Mosque in Salambuku village, Batang Mesumai District, Merangin Regency, Jambi, Wednesday (19/6/2024). (Photo: MINA)

Jambi, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur said that the liberation of Al-Aqsa is a path that can be taken to a Muslim unity.

He conveyed this to the Tabligh Akbar Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Jambi Region at the Raudhatul Jannah Mosque in Salambuku Village, Batang Mesumai District, Merangin Regency, Jambi on Wednesday.

“The Al-Aqsa Mosque belongs to the Muslim community. “In essence, Muslims are one people because we are united by several elements, namely Qibla, Shari’a (hajj), zakat, guidelines and the Messenger,” he said.

According to Imaam Yakhsyallah, this is in accordance with the Word of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala in the Al-Quran Surah At-Tin. Therefore, Imaam Yakhsyallah invited Muslims to unite to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque even though there are several differences between fellow Muslims.

“In addition to the contents of the Al-Quran Surah Al-Isra, Allah mentions the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Al-Quran Surah At-Tin (verses 1-4), where Allah swears by four of His creatures. “The scholars interpreted that in the first verse what meant figs and olives was the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he explained.

Imaam also emphasized the importance of making Muslims aware that the Al-Aqsa Mosque is the collective property of Muslims who, to this day, are still colonized while some Muslims and even the world still choose to remain silent and take no action.

“Surah At-Tin is a surah that reminds us of the urgency of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Palestine and Makkah Al-Mukarromah. “Let’s be more concerned and move together in the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque like we pay attention to the Grand Mosque in Makkah Al-Mukarromah,” he said.

“Hopefully, Allah will give us the strength to always defend Palestinian independence, Aamiin,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)