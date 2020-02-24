Imaam Yakhsyallah: Liberation of Al-Aqsa Will Definitely Come True

Tasikmalaya, MINA – Imaam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Yakhsyallah Mansur asserted, the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque will definitely come true, one day.

“It is Allah’s promise in Surah Al-Isra that Al-Aqsa will be released by Muslims, at any time, only Allah knows,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah when releasing the Longmarch of Love Al-Aqsa peace rally in the courtyard of Al-Muhyi Mosque Tasikmalaya, West Java on Sunday.

According to him, the most important thing is action, action, and action, ” Allah will see what we have done, as for the results we leave it to Allah,” he said.

He gave an example of how various efforts were made since the Prophet Muhammad to obtain the liberation of Al-Aqsa at the time of Caliph Umar bin Khattab.

Likewise, it took about one hundred years to release him back in the era of Commander Saladin Al-Ayyubi.

Now, the signs of the liberation of Al-Aqsa are already visible with various phenomena that occur in the world.

“The destruction of the Jews will surelu come,” he said.

The Longmarch of Love Al-Aqsa is part of the socialization of the liberation of Al-Aqsa initiated by Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) as a forum for unity of Muslims, through the Aqsa Working Group Institution of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG). (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)