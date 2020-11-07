Imaam Muslimin: Islam is Not Anti-State of Republic of Indonesia

Cileungsi, MINA – Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur in the 2nd National Study event organized by the Al Balad Waqf Foundation on Saturday emphasized that Islam is not anti-NKRI (The Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia).

“The statement that Islam is anti-NKRI is not true because Muslims actually have a big role in fighting for the independence of the Republic of Indonesi. For that, Muslims today also have a big responsibility to unite the Indonesian nation, “he said.

Imaam Yakhsyallah on that occasion also emphasized that Muslims must be heroes. A hero is a person who when he dies leaves behind fruit or results.

Imaam Yakhsyallah took the example of the martyrs of the Uhud war. Even though at that time the Muslims lost, the Uhud war finally taught that obedience to the Prophet Muhammad was the key to victory so that after the Uhud war, the Muslims would no longer experience defeat in war.

According to Imam, there are five conditions to be a hero. First, Sincerity. This means that every step taken must be based on sincerity for the sake of Allah.

“Second, keep fighting. We can’t stop fighting. Indonesia was able to become independent not as a result of standing by but because of the struggles of heroes, “he said.

“Third, make sacrifices. Indonesian heroes sacrificed their lives, facilities and property and even their families for the independence of this nation, ”said Imaam Yakhsyallah.

Fourth, put others first. According to him, a hero will never put or think of himself above the interests of others.

“Fifth, we must keep up the spirit. A Muslim should not give up because that is the nature of an infidel. “All the problems that occur in this nation or mankind in general will be resolved with the qualities that must be possessed by a hero that I have mentioned earlier,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)