ICRC: Hunger-striking Palestinian Prisoner Is in Critical Condition

Gaza, MINA – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has expressed its deep concern about the deteriorating health condition of hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner, Ghazanfar Abu Atwan, today, who is being held in administrative detention and is being treated in an Israeli hospital.

According to MINA’s contributor in Gaza, the head of the ICRC’s health department in Israel and the occupied territories, Eve Gibbins, said in a statement on Tuesday, “ICRC doctors are visiting Ghadanfar Abu Atwan, and are closely monitoring his condition.”

“After 63 days since his hunger strike, we are concerned about the potentially irreversible health consequences. From a medical perspective, Mr. Ghazanfar is entering a critical phase,” he added.

The ICRC explained as a neutral humanitarian organization, that it does not support or condemn the hunger strike.

It pointed out that the last visit of prisoner Ghazanfar Abu Atwan was on July 05.

It noted that its staff monitors the situation of the hunger strikers to ensure that they are treated with respect and receive appropriate medical care, and that they are allowed to remain in contact with their families.

The ICRC urged the all concerned parts to find a solution that avoids the loss of the prisoner’s life. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)