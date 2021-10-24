ICRC Calls to End Palestine Hunger Striker Crisis in Israel Jails

Jerusalem, MINA – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Friday renewed its call to end the crisis of the Palestinian hunger strikers inside Israeli jails, as their health conditions seriously deteriorate, MEMO reported.

Head of the ICRC Mission in Jerusalem Els Debuf posted on Twitter, “We reiterate our urgent call about Mr Miqdad Al-Qawasmeh and Mr Kayed Nammoura (Fasfous).” Both Al-Qawasmeh and Nammoura have been on hunger strike inside Israeli jails for nearly 100 days.

Debuf added, “The ICRC urges authorities, the detainees and their representatives to find a solution that will avoid loss of life.”

Debuf continued: “We continue to visit and closely follow their situation, as we do for the six detainees currently on hunger strike, including Mr Al Araj.”

The head of the ICRC mission stressed: “Every detainee must be treated humanely and with dignity.”(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)