ICMI Launches “Desa Cendekia” to Address Global Crises With Faith and Innovation

Jakarta, MINA – As the world grapples with climate change, food insecurity, and rising food waste, the Indonesian Association of Muslim Intellectuals (ICMI) is positioning itself as a leading force in developing transformative, faith-driven, and scientific innovation.

Indonesia ranks the second-largest contributor to global food loss and waste after Saudi Arabia, with each citizen producing approximately 300 kilograms of food waste annually, according to data from the Economist Intelligence Unit and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

ICMI Chairperson Prof. Dr. Arif Satria addressed this concern during the organization’s Halal Bi Halal gathering and National Leaders’ Forum, held Monday (May 5) at the HM Rasyidi Auditorium, Ministry of Religious Affairs in Jakarta.

“ICMI is not only a think tank, but as a driving force for shaping a future where faith and innovation go hand in hand,” said Prof. Satria.

The forum, which featured Indonesia’s Minister of Religious Affairs, Prof. Dr. Nasaruddin Umar, also highlighted ICMI’s strategic accomplishments between 2021 and 2025. These include the formation of Halal and Food-Cooperative working groups, the establishment of a Rapid Response Humanitarian Unit, and the flagship initiative Desa Cendekia (Scholar Village).

The Desa Cendekia program is a community-based development model that combines sustainable agriculture, farmer education, support for Islamic boarding schools (pesantren), and the construction of “intellectual mosques”, serving simultaneously as centers of worship and education.

The pilot project is currently underway in Leuwisadeng, Bogor Regency. Designed to be a prototype for Islamic-oriented sustainable living. The village will feature a boarding school, a multifunctional mosque, a greenhouse, productive agricultural land, and a character-based early childhood education center. (PAUD).

“Desa Cendekia is our vision of integrating science and faith to build resilient communities rooted in knowledge and spirituality,” Prof. Satria explained.

Though still under construction, the project has already garnered widespread support from local communities and institutional partners. ICMI plans to replicate the model across Indonesia, promoting it as a scalable, grassroots response to global humanitarian and environmental challenges.

“We don’t just innovate with knowledge, but also with hearts grounded in faith,” Prof. Satria added. “The integration of fikr (thought) and dzikr (spiritual remembrance) forms the spiritual capital we need to navigate modern crises.”

He further emphasized the importance of imagination, creativity, and research-based innovation driven by ethical and spiritual responsibility.

“Our innovations are not merely technical, they’re rooted in purpose, research, and compassion,” he said. “Every innovation should reflect the harmony between faith and reason.”

The forum also featured a keynote address by Minister Nasaruddin Umar, who introduced the concept of “eco-theology”, a worldview that harmonizes myth (mythos), reason (logos), and ethics (ethos) to foster sustainable, inclusive civilizations.

“To achieve sustainability, we must blend local wisdom with universal values. Education should be rooted in love, enabling religion to unite humanity rather than divide it,” said the Minister.

He encouraged ICMI to lead the charge in intellectual development, producing impactful ideas that enlighten, inspire, and nurture compassion across humanity.

Representatives from 34 regional ICMI branches and eight international delegations attended the event, reflecting the growing momentum for cross-sector collaboration. ICMI reaffirmed its commitment to establishing a global network of solutions built upon spiritual principles, scientific inquiry, and community empowerment.

Beyond rhetoric, ICMI is putting its vision into action. Through the synergy of faith and knowledge, ICMI is not only preparing for the future but leading a new era of sustainable and civilized global development.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

