Hundreds of Palestinian Students Leave Ukraine

Between 3,000 and 3,500 Palestinians are estimated to have lived in Ukraine before the Russian invasion. [Getty]

Kiev, MINA – Most Palestinian students in Ukraine have left the country, according to the President of the Palestinian Community in Kiev, Hatem Odeh.

Odeh told The New Arab on Monday, “the community is working closely with the Palestinian consulates in Ukraine and neighboring countries to help all Palestinians … across international borders.”

Odeh estimates the Palestinian population in Ukraine to have ranged from 3,000 to 3,500, before the Russian invasion, several hundred of whom were students.

“The biggest challenge is bringing Palestinians from all over the country to the western borders with Poland, Romania or Slovakia,” he said.

“However, once they cross the border, Palestinian consulates and communities in neighboring countries are ready to receive them and help them through the procedures…,” Odeh added.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday that Jordanian authorities have agreed to exempt Palestinians from the procedures required to enter Jordan, the only available border gate for their return to the West Bank.

In addition, according to Odeh, the Egyptian authorities informed the Palestinian community about facilitating similar entrances for those wishing to return to Gaza via Egypt. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)