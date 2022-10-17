Hundreds of Jewish Settlers Again Invade Al-Aqsa Courtyard

Al-Quds, MINA – Hundreds of Jewish settlers again stormed the courtyard of the occupied Al-Aqsa Mosque, Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) on Sunday, the first day of the so-called “Feast of the Joy of the Torah”, Palinfo reported.

According to sources in Al-Quds, the 669 settlers were heavily escorted by a number of Israeli occupation police forces.

Meanwhile, dozens of male and female Al-Aqsa mosque guards gathered inside the mosque while chanting takbir to expel the settlers.

In recent days, various factions, forces and activities have issued calls for gathering at Al-Aqsa and keeping vigil at it.

The Israeli occupation forces attacked the women at the gates of the Al-Aqsa Al-Mubarak Mosque and arrested several of them.

Sources in Al-Quds city reported that the occupation forces captured two Al-Aqsa guards, Umayya Abu Shakra from Umm Al-Fahm and Raeda Saeed from Al-Quds.

Since 2003, the Israeli occupation authorities have allowed Jewish extremist settlers into the compound on an almost daily basis, to the exclusion of Fridays, holidays and Muslim worship.

Last month alone, 4,426 Israeli extremist Jewish settlers entered the holy site and worshiped there, violating the historic status quo and signing an agreement banning worship of non-Muslims at the holy site.

The Islamic Waqf has repeatedly described the presence of extremist Jewish settlers at Al-Aqsa Mosque as provocative. It was reported that Palestinian Muslim worshipers and guards at Al-Aqsa felt uncomfortable with the presence of Israeli police and settlers touring Islam’s holiest site. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)