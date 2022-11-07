Hundreds of Islamic Boarding Caregivers from Southeast Asia Attend International Conference in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Islamic boarding school (Pesantren) caregivers from all over Southeast Asia attended the International Conference at Darunnajah University, Jakarta, Monday-Tuesday.

The event was attended by 280 Islamic boarding school caregivers gathered in one hall accompanied by the President of Darunnajah University and several of his staff together with the President of the Indonesian Islamic Boarding School Caregiver Association (P2I) Dr. K.H Tata Taufik, M.Ag.

“We see that the presence of Islamic boarding schools in Indonesia already has a solid and strong legal basis, there needs to be reinforcements so that the steps do not falter,” said the leader of Darunnajah Islamic Boarding School Kiai Sofwan Manaf.

On that occasion, Kiai Sofwan Manaf, conveyed the history of Darunnajah since its inception until now and did not forget to convey the importance of Islamic boarding school values.

Darunnajah Islamic Boarding School held a celebration of gratitude starting from Sunday to Tuesday with the hope that all kiai, pesantren leaders, lecturers, and rectors could participate in the series of events until the end, which was started with the launch of the Grand Launching of the Darunnajah University.

“We invite kiai with the aim of asking for prayers from all kiai of Islamic boarding schools in Indonesia and praying for each other,” said Kiai Sofwan.

Furthermore, the kiai said, the University is one of the goals of the founders of Darunnajah for the gratitude that Darunnajah University has been established since June 10, 2022.

Darunnajah College was started in 1986 by the founders KH. Mahrus Amin, KH. Abdul Manaf Mukhayyar, and KH. Komaruzzaman with the passage of time changed the name of the college until in 2022 it has officially become Darunnajah University. (T/RE1)

