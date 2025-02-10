Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Still Far from Sufficient: Oxfam

Gaza, MINA – Oxfam has warned that humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip remains insufficient to meet the urgent needs of residents affected by the blockade and conflict over the past 15 months.

Oxfam spokesperson Hadeel Qazzaz highlighted the clean water crisis as a major issue due to damaged pipeline networks. This situation is exacerbated by the destruction of health infrastructure, leaving over 100,000 injured residents without adequate access to medical services.

“Gaza’s healthcare system is on the brink of total collapse. Without additional aid, thousands of lives are at risk,” she emphasized.

The lack of emergency shelters has further worsened the situation, particularly amid cold weather. Refugee camps are no longer able to accommodate new arrivals.

Oxfam and other humanitarian organizations are urging the international community to immediately increase aid for the people of Gaza, including food, medicine, clean water, and shelter. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

