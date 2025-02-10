SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Still Far from Sufficient: Oxfam

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

8 Views ㅤ

Gaza, MINA – Oxfam has warned that humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip remains insufficient to meet the urgent needs of residents affected by the blockade and conflict over the past 15 months.  

Oxfam spokesperson Hadeel Qazzaz highlighted the clean water crisis as a major issue due to damaged pipeline networks. This situation is exacerbated by the destruction of health infrastructure, leaving over 100,000 injured residents without adequate access to medical services. 

“Gaza’s healthcare system is on the brink of total collapse. Without additional aid, thousands of lives are at risk,” she emphasized. 

The lack of emergency shelters has further worsened the situation, particularly amid cold weather. Refugee camps are no longer able to accommodate new arrivals. 

Also Read: Israeli Parliament Passes a Bill Changing the Name of West Bank to Judea and Samaria

Oxfam and other humanitarian organizations are urging the international community to immediately increase aid for the people of Gaza, including food, medicine, clean water, and shelter. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Affirms to Not Allow US Forces Enter Gaza

TagGaza relief efforts humanitarian crisis insufficient aid Oxfam Gaza aid Oxfam report

