House of Representatives Approves Draft Bill on Defense Cooperation’s Indonesia-Sweden

Jakarta, MINA – Commission I Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) approved the advanced discussion of the Draft Law (RUU) on Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Indonesia and the Government of the Kingdom of Sweden regarding Cooperation in the Defense Sector.

Deputy Chairman of Commission I DPR RI Abdul Kharis Almasyhari said that the general views of the mini-factions agreed to discuss the bill with the Government.

“Today we finished the level I discussion, and the results are ready to be brought to the next level at the Plenary Meeting,” said Kharis after the meeting at Nusantara II Building, Senayan, Jakarta on Wednesday.

The discussion meeting which was held physically and virtually was attended by the Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, the Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The politician from the Prosperous Justice Party (F-PKS) Faction said the discussion of the Inventory of Problems List (DIM) by Commission I with the government was approved by all factions present and agreed to be discussed at the second level to be passed into law at the next DPR RI Plenary Meeting.

Thus, the ratification of the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Indonesia and the Government of the Kingdom of Sweden on Cooperation in the Defense Sector could enhance the domestic defense industry, increasing cooperation between armed forces and to become a legal umbrella for defense cooperation between the two countries.

A similar sentiment was conveyed by the member of Commission I DPR RI, Farah Puteri Nahlia, when reading the mini views of the PAN Faction. She said the cooperation agreement that was signed in Jakarta on December 20, 2016 must be carried out with upholding equality, common interests and full respect for sovereignty.

“Apart from that, we are also of the view that cooperation in the defense sector must be carried out by considering the aspect of effectiveness of urgency towards national needs. So, we hope that in this cooperation technology transfer can be carried out in real terms in the context of developing science and technology. Also, national innovation, especially in the field of defense technology. As mandated by Article 48 of Law Number 16 of 2012 concerning the defense industry, “added Farah.

Previously, the Minister of Defense expressed his appreciation on behalf of the Government to Commission I of the Indonesian Parliament for the discussion of Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Indonesia and the Government of the Kingdom of Sweden regarding Cooperation in the Defense Sector.

“Please continue to the next stage,” concluded the Minister of Defense.

The meeting was closed with the signing of the draft and explanation of the bill by representatives of the faction. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)