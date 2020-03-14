Indonesia-Sweden Promote Bioenergy Development Cooperation

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a Policy Dialogue on Strategic Bioenergy in Indonesia and Sweden in Jakarta on Wednesday, March 11.

The dialogue was a collaboration between the Governments of Indonesia and Sweden that discussed the formulation of policies in promoting sustainable bioenergy development.

Through this dialogue, it is hoped can improve understanding related to bioenergy research in Indonesia towards the process of modern bioenergy transition.

In addition, the dialogues also discussed lessons learned related to the implementation of sustainable bioenergy development policies.

In his remarks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mahendra Siregar reiterated the importance of a comprehensive policy framework in an effort to promote and support bioenergy production, both locally and nationally.

The cooperation such as between Indonesia and Sweden is an important example in exploring the potential of bioenergy and in designing policies to promote sustainable bioenergy implementation.

The Deputy Minister also underlined the importance of seeing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a comprehensive process and not just adopting a pick-and-choose view to achieve the interests of certain parties.

Indonesia is committed to contributing through increasing the use of new and renewable energy to increase energy security and independence.

At the national level, Indonesia’s commitment to energy is reflected in an energy management policy known as the National Energy Policy or KEN.

Indonesia’s diplomacy and energy cooperation is currently focused on securing energy supplies, developing renewable energy, increasing access to modern energy, and increasing energy efficiency.

The policy dialogue was attended by around 50 participants from the government, academics and foreign embassies in Jakarta by presenting speakers including the Indonesian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden, the Head of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Research and Policy Development Agency (BPPK) and representatives of the KTH Royal Institute of Technology and Swedish Energy Agency. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)