Indonesian Ministry Summons Swedish and Norwegian Chargé d’Affaires in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Chargé d’Affaires (KUAI) of the Swedish and Norwegian Embassies in Jakarta, regarding the burning of the copy of Holy Qur’an in the two countries.

In the official twitter account @Kemlu_RI on Tuesday stated, “The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the KUAI of the Swedish and Norwegian Embassies, conveying Indonesia’s condemnation of the destruction of the copy of Qur’an in the two countries.”

The Quran was burned by supporters of Danish racist leader Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Anti-Islamic group Tight Direction (Stram Kurs), in Malmo, Sweden, on Friday.

Burning the Quran and insulting the Prophet Muhammad SAW were also carried out by a group of people calling themselves Stop Islamization of Norway near the Norwegian parliament on Saturday.

The action drew criticism from various Muslim communities in the world, including in the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) based in Jeddah.

The OIC has described the arson as an act of incitement and provocation, as well as against global efforts to combat extremism and incitement of hatred based on religion and belief. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)