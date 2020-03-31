Hospitals in Gaza Announce Shortage of Medicines for Coronavirus Patients

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Ministry of Health on Monday announced that hospitals in Gaza complained about the lack of medicines and medical equipment needed for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

A spokesman for the Gaza Ministry of Health, Ashraf Qudrah, explained in his report, “We are facing a serious problem due to lack of medicines and medical equipment, such as breathing aids.”

He added that the problem was getting more serious in the midst of the corona pandemic which had not even been able to be handled by the World Health Agency.

In this case, as usual, Qudrah invites international humanitarian agencies to carry out their role in helping Gazans who are trapped in the Israeli blockade.

Until Monday, the number of Palestinians convicted positively coronavirusrona amounted to 115 people. Including nine from Gaza.

Quoted from Skynewsarabia, the number of Covid-19 patients in all countries as of on Tuesday, totaled 786,973 people. As 165,933 people were cured and 37,843 people died. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)