Honduras to Move Its Embassy to Jerusalem

Tegucigalpa, MINA – Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said that his government would move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as soon as Israel opened its embassy in Tegucigalpa.

The Right-wing leader Hernandez announced that the embassy steps in August and a month later opened a commercial office in Jerusalem as an extension of the Honduran embassy based in Tel Aviv. Macau Business reported on Saturday.

The relocation of the embassy to Jerusalem is very controversial, considering that Israel claims Jerusalem as its capital. While Palestinians see east Jerusalem as the capital of their country in the future.

“We are just waiting for the State of Israel, reciprocally as appropriate diplomatically, to open its office in Tegucigalpa and we will move our embassy to Jerusalem,” Hernandez said.

Most of the diplomatic missions in Israel are in Tel Aviv, because countries maintain a neutral stance on the status of Jerusalem.

The Israeli embassy in Honduras is currently represented in Honduras in Guatemala.

Guatemala was one of the first countries to follow in the footsteps of US President Donald Trump when he moved his country’s embassy to Jerusalem, triggering a rift between Washington and the Palestinian authorities.

Hernandez’s statement came when Honduras had more than $ 50 million worth of warships purchased from Israel. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)