Home of Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Faces Israeli Demolition

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli forces on Sunday raided the Sawaneh neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem, claiming that a residential building where the Imam or prayer leader of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, lives is an “unauthorized construction.”

“A large force of Israeli police and intelligence raided the building, including the apartment where 85-year-old Sheikh Sabri resides in the Sawaneh neighborhood in East Jerusalem on Sunday morning,” eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency.

They added, “The forces attached the demolition order to the building’s door, citing the reason as ‘unauthorized construction.’”

According to eyewitnesses, the building was constructed many years ago and houses more than 100 Palestinians in 18 residential apartments.

As of 0930GMT, neither Israeli authorities nor Sheikh Sabri had responded to the eyewitness accounts.

Sheikh Sabri, who is also the head of the Higher Islamic Authority (Awqaf), has previously been subjected to arrest and has been prohibited from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque and traveling, based on accusations including “incitement against Israel. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)