Heavy Rain in Gaza City Threatens Residents

Gaza, MINA – Heavy rains have been pouring in Gaza City since the morning, raising fears of a water overflow threatening residents due to extensive damage to sewage and stormwater networks.

“Since the onset of the aggression, the [Israeli] occupation has destroyed more than 175,000 metres [574,000 feet] of sewage pipelines, 15,000 metres [49,000 feet] of stormwater drainage systems, and 105,000 metres [344,000 feet] of water supply networks,” wrote Asem Alnabih, spokesperson for Gaza City Municipality on X as quoted by Al Jazeera on Sunday.

He added, there is an urgent need to provide pipes and materials to repair the Sheikh Radwan Basin drainage system.

Delays in providing the necessary pipes and equipment for the Sheikh Radwan drainage repairs could lead to a catastrophic disaster, endangering the lives of residents and displaced families in homes and shelters near the basin. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)