Health Minister: As 249,746 Palestinians Receive Vaccine

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kaileh said as 249,746 people have received the Covid-19 vaccine and 157,701 recived the second dose.

Meanwhile, the new cases of Covid-19 in Palestine on Monday was recorded as 1,080 and 17 deaths.

“Among the new 1,080 cases, 489 cases were recorded in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and 591 others in the besieged Gaza Strip,” said Al-Kaileh as quoted from Wafa.

In the West Bank, Nablus district was ranked the first with 135 cases, followed by Jenin (89 cases), Hebron (85 cases), Ramallah and Bireh (62 cases), Tulkarem (55 cases), Qalqiliya (13 cases), Tubas 16 cases, Bethlehem (13 cases), suburban Jerusalem (7 cases), while Salfit and Jericho and also Jordan Valley, each district of which recorded 3 cases.

She added as 2,058 Covid-19 patients wete recovered. the recoveries rate reached 91.3 percent from the total cases. (T/RE1)

