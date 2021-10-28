Health in Gaza Warns of Worsening Suffering of Kidney Patients

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza warned on Wednesday of the aggravation of the suffering of kidney patients in hospitals due to the depletion of their “erythropoietin” drug.

The ministry said that running out of the drug will have serious repercussions on kidney patients in the Gaza Strip, MINA’s Contributor on Gaza reported.

It’s noteworthy that the Israeli occupation practices its systematic violations not only against Palestinian civilians and civil sectors, but also the medical sector, in which they prevent the medical equipment and required medicine to enter Gaza. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)