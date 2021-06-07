Hamas to Attend Memorial Festival Honoring Martyrs of Israeli Aggression in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” and its military wing , Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, invited to attend a memorial festival for the leaders and martyrs of Al-Qassam in the battle of “Sword of Jerusalem”.

According to the invitation, the memorial festival will be held next Wednesday, June 9, 2021, after the Isha prayer in front of the Abu Ayyub Al-Ansari Mosque on the Al-Jalaa Street in Gaza City.

Correspondent MINA in Gaza reported, the ceremony will be preceded by a majestic military parade of the Al-Qassam Brigades. The Parade will march in the streets of the area.

The Parade will tour the northern Rimal region and visit the families of the martyrs of the battle of “Sword of Al-Quds”, Jamal Al-Zibdah (Abu Osama), Osama Al-Zibdah (Abu Jamal), Juma’a Al-Tahla (Abu Mujahid), Iyad Sharier (Abu Al-Bara), Osama Geneina (Abu Amr), Ahmed Abu Hasira (Abu Hamza).

On 10 May, the Israeli occupation launched an intense aggression on the Gaza Strip that escalated for 11 consecutive days before the ceasefire agreement on 21 May.

This brutal aggression resulted on murdering 290 Palestinians, including 69 children, 40 women, and 17 elderly, in addition to about 2000 injured. (L/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)