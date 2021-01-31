Hamas Supports the Succes Palestinian Election

Gaza, MINA – Member of the Hamas Political Bureau Dr. Khalil Al-Hayya said Hamas had taken a decisive internal decision to support the success of Palestinian election.

In an interview with the Al-Aqsa TV channel reported in its official release, on January 31, a senior Hamas official stressed that his movement is determined to “remove all barriers in the election pathway.”

He note that Hamas hopes the Palestinian vote will pave the way for a restructuring of the Palestinian political system.

“The Palestinian elections underline the importance of Palestinian participation in the democratic process. We will accept the election results and the Palestinian people have the right to elect their representatives, “said Al-Hayya.

He also emphasized that all Palestinian factions must be ready to receive the election results regardless of the outcome.

Al-Hayya said that the Palestinian struggle faces serious challenges, such as annexation, Judaization, the Palestinian refugee problem, and normalization, and such threats are forcing all Palestinians to unite.

The Hamas official noted that the movement agreed with Fatah on several points in a presidential decree announced by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

“We ask that the elections for the Palestinian National Council be held first, but our brothers in Fatah insist on holding legislative elections first followed by presidential elections and finally National Council elections,” said the senior Hamas official.

The plan is for Palestine to hold parliamentary and presidential elections this year.

Legislative elections are planned for May 22. Meanwhile, the presidential election will be held on July 31. The election for members of the Palestinian National Council is planned for August 31. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)