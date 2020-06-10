Hamas Send a Letter to President Jokowi

Jakarta, MINA – The head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh sent a letter to President Joko Widodo. He asked for help, Indonesia intervened against Israel which continues to commit crimes against the Palestinian people.

The letter, published on Friday, only spread among journalists yesterday.

In the 3-page letter, Ismail Haniyeh, began his letter by praying for Jokowi to successfully lead Indonesia. Especially, in the face of the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Palestine, Ismail reported, Israel is playing a devious scheme in the midst of the plague.

The Zionists used the Covid-19 issue to accelerate the “Deal of the Century” plan.

The agreement included changing the status quo of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the forced blockade of the Gaza Strip, accelerating the Judaization process, expanding illegal settlements, and plans to annex most of the West Bank and Jordan Valley.

The violations committed by Israel, he said a form of threat to the Palestinian people and Muslims in general. For this reason, he asked Jokowi to respond to five important points conveyed in the letter.

In the first point, the leader of the Islamic defense movement based in the Gaza Strip asked Jokowi to immediately intervene to deal with crime and racist policies carried out with Israeli occupation in the West Bank and Jordan Valley.

“Muslims must unite,” said Ismail, while asking Jokowi to help protect the Muslim holy sites from the Judaization process.

Second, he requested Jokowi to intensify communication with other countries in fighting for the rights of the Palestinian people.

It includes mobilizing support from organizations at regional and international levels in investigating crimes committed by Israel.

“Such a position will certainly be able to suppress Israeli occupation,” he continued.

Third, he called for an Islamic Summit to support the Palestinian position. According to him, Muslims must also strengthen political, diplomatic, economic and media networks to realize Palestinian independence, in accordance with their rights and rights.

Fourth, he asked Jokowi to reject the exploitation of normalization carried out by several Arab and Islamic countries in implementing Jewish settlements.

“It’s like stabbing the Palestinian people from behind, while Israel continues to launch aggression and violations against the Palestinian people and their land,” he added.

Finally, he said, the illegal occupation was part of an Israeli provocation scheme to increase tensions in the West Bank.

“The Palestinian people will certainly not remain silent watching the Israeli occupation and such violations. The Palestinian people will be strong in defending their land and upholding their rights, “he said. (T/RE1)

