Hamas-Islamic Jihad Unite Against Israel’s Annexation Plan

Gaza, MINA – Islamic Hamas Movemement and Islamic Jihad affirm the readiness of the Palestinian resistance in all its formations to face Israeli attacks on the people and increase the level of coordination and cooperation among the Palestinian resistance forces.

The remarks were made when the two strongest movements in Palestine met to respond to Tel Aviv’s plan to annex the West Bank on July 1, according to the Palestinian Info Center report on Sunday (June 28).

The meeting discussed the situation in the cities of Al-Quds and the West Bank in general, as well as the conditions of prisoners in Israeli occupation prisons, as well as the continuing blockade in the Gaza Strip and Israeli escalation and killings at checkpoints.

Both groups affirmed their full support for the people’s and national movements in the West Bank, Al-Quds and the Palestinian territories in 1948 to protect the land in the face of the annexation plan.

Both of them called on the Palestinian people to participate as widely as possible in mass activities and field actions in dealing with Israeli settlements and terrorism.

Both movements called for a national vision adopted by national and Islamic working factions in the Gaza Strip. Both agreed to adopt this vision and work to realize all of its goals.

Previously, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to realize his plan to annex the West Bank on 1 July. The decision itself has received Washington’s blessing. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)