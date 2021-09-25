Hamas Denies Having Investments in Sudan

Gaza, MINA – The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas on Friday denied having investments in the Republic of Sudan, which were confiscated by the Sudanese government, as was rumored in local and international media.

The movement said in a press statement: “The movement denies what was reported by mass media about the existence of investments for Hamas in the Republic of Sudan, which were confiscated by a security committee affiliated with the Sudanese government.”, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza, Palestine.

It indicated that the assets mentioned in the same media reports belong to Palestinian businessmen and investors, who do not have any organizational link to the movement.

The movement appealed to the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Lieutenant-General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Prime Minister, Abdullah Hamdok, to intervene personally to stop the abuse to Palestinians in Sudan by the confiscation of their investments, homes, personal funds and companies, which they acquired legally, with the knowledge and approval of Sudanese state institutions.

The movement emphasized the depth of the relationship between the Palestinian and Sudanese peoples, and recalled the honorable historical stances of the Sudanese people and the successive Sudanese governments that have consistently supported the Palestinian cause in all forums and fields.

The movement hoped that the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian citizens residing in Sudan would be separated from the political development, considering Palestine a central issue for the Arab and Islamic nations. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)