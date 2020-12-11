Hamas Condemns Morocco-Israel Normalization

Gaza, MINA – Hamas, the Islamic group that controls the Gaza Strip, condemned the normalization agreement between Morocco and Israel on Thursday.

Hamas called the normalization a “political sin”, Nahar Net reported.

“It is a political sin that does not support the Palestinian cause and encourages the (Israeli) occupation to continue to deny our people the rights of our people,” said Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem.

Earlier in the day, Israel and Morocco agreed to normalize relations in a deal brokered by the United States (US).

As part of the agreement, the US President Donald Trump agreed to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, a region that has been in dispute between Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front.

The Polisario is a breakaway movement seeking to establish a state independence in the region.

Trump sealed the agreement in a phone call Thursday with Moroccan King Mohammed VI, a senior US official said.

Under the agreement, Morocco will maintain full diplomatic relations and continue official contacts with Israel.

Morocco is the fourth country since August to reach a deal aimed at normalizing relations with Israel. Previously, there were the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)