Half a Millions in Gaza Face a Food and Water Crisis

Gaza, MINA – Half a million Palestinians in cities hit by the Israeli military bombardment are facing a food and water crisis according to the Gaza City Government in a statement on Saturday.

“The food and water crisis in holding centers is increasing exponentially because Palestinian refugees continue to arrive, resulting in excess capacity,” Gaza City Government spokesman Hosni Muhanna told Anadolu Agency.

Muhanna also said that the Israeli military occupation deliberately destroyed the food and water infrastructure needed by Palestinians.

“Several equipment and vehicles cannot be used due to Israeli attacks targeting the Gaza City Government garage,” he said.

Meanwhile, fuel shortages hampered the process of evacuating injured victims and transporting bodies. The Gaza City Government is also having difficulty opening roads that were destroyed by Israeli military bombardment.

Israel resumed its military offensive in the Gaza Strip on December 1, 2023 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause.

At least 7,487 Palestinians were martyred and more than 46,480 were injured as a result of the Israeli occupation forces’ relentless air and ground attacks. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)