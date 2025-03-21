Halal Certification Costs and Delays, Here’s Why?

Jakarta, MINA – Business owners have raised concerns over the high costs and lengthy process of obtaining halal certification. The Halal Inspection Agency (LPH) under LPPOM has identified several key factors contributing to these challenges.

According to Muti Arintawati, Director of LPH LPPOM, certification costs cover operational expenses, public awareness campaigns, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs aimed at promoting halal awareness.

She also noted that the certification process adheres to a Service Level Agreement (SLA). However, many businesses report delays beyond the expected timeframe.

“The main obstacles usually come from within the company itself, such as incomplete documentation, the use of non-halal ingredients, or shared production facilities with non-halal products,” Muti explained during the LPH LPPOM Media Gathering in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Also Read: Celebrating International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace with Indonesia Identity

She also warned business owners to be wary of brokers posing as consultants, who often charge excessive fees without providing real assistance.

“Business owners should carefully review cost details when using consultancy services and avoid individuals who are merely seeking profit,” she emphasized. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: The Corruption Paradox in a Religious Nation