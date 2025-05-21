SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Juleha North Lampung Promotes Halal Meat Awareness Ahead of Eid al-Adha

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Juleha North Lampung, Indonesia

North Lampung, MINA – As Eid al-Adha approaches, the Chairman of House Representatives of North Lampung, Sadam Husen emphasized the importance of  promoting halal meat awareness among halal butchers (Juleha) and the broader public.

“In preparation for Eid, we have already conducted a special training session for halal butchers to ensure proper practices are followed correctly,” Sadam told MINA on Tuesda.

Juleha’s latest initiative includes a “Road Show to Mosques”, part of a community outreach program known as Daurah Juru Sembelih Halal (short courses for halal butchers), where members engage local congregations with halal education and live demonstrations.

The organization recently held an internal meeting to align visions and set strategic goals for 2025, aiming to strengthen halal awareness efforts throughout the year.

Also Read: Indonesian Parliament Hosts National Forum to Coordinate Support for Palestine

“We are uniting our members under a shared vision so that Juleha’s message reaches every corner of North Lampung,” Sadam added.

He further expressed hope that with Juleha’s ongoing efforts, halal meat preparation across the region will consistently adhere to Islamic guidelines.

“Our mission is to fulfill the community’s right to consume meat that is halal, pure, and slaughtered according to Sharia,” Sadam added.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Turning Trash into Treasure, Dompet Dhuafa Transforms Organic Waste into Sustainable Livelihoods

