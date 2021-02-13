Hajj 2021, Saudi Arabia Collects Covid-19 Data from All Countries

Islamabad, MINA – The implementation of the 2021 hajj pilgrimage has yet to find a bright spot. Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Noor-UL-Haq Qadri, said that his party would continue to discuss the conditions and flexibility of Pakistani pilgrims in performing the 2021 Hajj.

Furthermore, he said Saudi Arabia asked Islamic countries to wait before making further plans regarding the pilgrimage. The situation and conditions of each country are being monitored until there is clarity regarding this coronavirus.

Not only that, Saudi is said to hope that in the next two months the Covid-19 situation will improve and continue to increase, especially after the availability of the vaccine.

“We are aware of people’s concerns about the pilgrimage. We are in constant contact with the Saudi Arabian authorities on this matter,” said Noor-UL-Haq Qadri, quoted in Pakistan Observer on Saturday.

He also said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had not signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakistan regarding Hajj.

To remember, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia only allowed a handful of Muslims, 10,000 people, to perform the Hajj last year. The decision was taken considering that the inhabitants of Covid-19 were at a high point in their spread around the world.

Currently, the Saudi government is said to be monitoring the situation and condition of Covid-19 and collecting data from all countries. The Saudis will inform Pakistan as soon as the situation improves.

Qadri then said Pakistan would hold a meeting with the Saudis and explained the situation and conditions. “God willing, when it is clear everything will be planned according to the Hajj,” he said.

For now, he stressed that his party cannot inform the public about the exact number of pilgrims who will attend the annual Hajj 2021. He will have to wait for a final decision from the Saudi Government on this matter.

The Pakistani government has confirmed that it will provide a dose of Covid-19 vaccination to those who wish to perform the Haj this year. A vaccination awareness campaign will be launched with a focus on the Saudi Government’s health requirements and recommendations for those traveling to Saudi Arabia for Hajj. (T/RE1)

