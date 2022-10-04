Hafiz Quran from Indonesia Becomes 1st Winner of International MTQ

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia gained another achievement in the International Quran Recitation Competition (Musabaqah Tilawatil Qur’an (MTQ)). Hafiz Quran from Medan, Farhan Muhammadi becomes 1st winner in the category of 5 Juz and Tilawa in that competition was held in Morocco.

The Director General of Islamic Guidance at the Ministry of Religion, Kamaruddin Amin expressed his gratitude for Farhan’s achievements. He said, it can be an inspiration for the younger generation.

“Alhamdulillah, we are happy, grateful and proud. Another brilliant achievement at the international level was achieved by Indonesian youth,” said Kamaruddin in Jakarta on Monday.

The Professor of Hadith Sciences at UIN Alauddin Makassar is optimistic that Farhan’s achievements will be followed by other achievements.

“Hopefully, it will inspire Indonesian youth. Congratulations to Farhan. Insya Allah, other achievements will be achieved again,” said the man who is also the General Chair of the National Tilawatil Qur’an Development Institute (LPTQ).

Farhan Muhammadi is a teenager born in Medan, January 3, 1998. Farhan is a graduate of the Institut Perguruan Tinggi Ilmu Al-Qur’an (PTIQ) Jakarta. He is son of Fadhlan Zainuddin and Mahmuda Harza. He gained 1st place by defeating 60 participants from 42 countries.

“Alhamdulillah, I am very grateful to Allah for making me 1st winner despite the sudden preparation that only took 2 weeks,” said the 3rd child of 6 siblings in Casablanca, Morocco. (T/ri/RE1)

