Grand Mosque Ready to Receive First Batch of Umrah Pilgrims

Makkah, MINA – Makkah Grand Mosque, Masjidil Haram will receive the first batch of Umrah pilgrims after an agreement has been issued to return to normal life gradually, by implementing preventive measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

It is followed by the launch of “Eaatamarna” application by the Ministry of Haj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia for those who wish to perform Umrah, the National News Agency SPA reported on Sunday.

Several places are prepared, namely (Ajyad, Al-Shisha, Al-Gaza, and Al-Zahir) to accommodate pilgrims, then transported to the Grand Mosque by bus, accompanied by facilities with health protocols.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has completed its preparations for accepting Umrah pilgrims, implementing the highest precautionary measures, cooperating with the competent authorities, recruiting no less than 1,000 employees to serve the Umrah prayers at the Grand Mosque.

The presidency also cleans the Grand Mosque 10 times a day before and after the arrival of the Umrah pilgrims, cleans toilets 6 times a day, sterilizes the Grand Mosque carpet, Zamzam water containers, and all vehicles.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has installed thermal cameras, to keep the Two Holy Mosques free from COVID-19.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has issued permits for 108,041 Umrah pilgrims at the launch of the Eatmarna app from September 27 to October 1, according to the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah.

Arabia grants 42,873 Saudi residents and 65,168 expats.

A total of 16,000 pilgrims registered for Umrah on the application within the first hour of its launch. The total number of applicants reached 309,686 Saudis and expats.

In addition, the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance of Saudi Arabia Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh who is also Chairman of the Top Committee of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Work on Saturday operated automatic response services in answering fatwa (questions) on Umrah 24 hours a day in eight languages.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of Islamic Awareness for Hajj and Umrah, Sheikh Mohsen Al-Harthi, explained that the Ministry had completed all preparations for launching an automatic response service booth. The eight languages ​​are; Arabic, English, French, Turkish, Hindi, Urdu, Hausa, Indonesian, Bengali and Amharic. (T/RE1)

