Grand Imam Al-Azhar, Pope Francis Committed to Addressing Climate Change

Vatican, MINA – Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Pope Francis’ Catholic Church Leader and other religious leaders sign a joint call on climate change at the Vatican, Rome, Italy.

The meeting entitled “Vatican’s “Faith and Science: Towards COP26 Summit” was held to welcome the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland in November 2021, as quoted from una-oic.org on Wednesday.

In his speech, Dr. El-Tayeb condemns any activity that negatively impacts the environment or exacerbates climate change.

The Imam of Al-Azhar, Pope Francis and other religious leaders pledged to lead their respective people to behave in a more sustainable manner.

“We have inherited a garden; we must not leave the desert for our children,” said the call, which was signed at an official ceremony at the Apostolic Palace before being handed over to the chairman of the COP26 conference, Alok Sharma.

Religious leaders are pressing for effective solutions to save the earth from an unprecedented ecological crisis.

They also called on developed and developing countries to reduce the risks posed by climate change and promote shared ethical values ​​to address them. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)