SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Pope Francis Passes Away on Easter Monday at Age 88

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

2 Views

Pope Francis waves to the crowd during his weekly general audience at St Peter's square on May 20, 2015 at the Vatican. (AFP PHOTO / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE)

Vatican, MINA – Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday morning at the age of 88 in his residence at Casa Santa Marta, Vatican.

The Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, officially announced his passing, stating, “Dear brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was devoted to the service of God and His Church,” as reported by Vatican Media.

“He taught us to live out the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized,” Cardinal Farrell added.

Prior to his death, Pope Francis had been hospitalized at Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital due to bronchitis. His clinical condition gradually worsened, and he was later diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

Also Read: Qatari Parliament Speaker Calls for Unified Parliamentary Action to End Israeli Aggression in Gaza

After spending 38 days in the hospital, the late Pope returned to his residence at Casa Santa Marta to continue his recovery.

On Easter Sunday, Pope Francis delivered his Easter message through his aide, which included a call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: US Revokes Nearly 1,500 Students Visas

Tagbilateral pneumonia Cardinal Kevin Farrell Casa Santa Marta Catholic Church Easter Easter message Gaza Ceasefire Pope Francis Vatican Vatican Media

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

Pope Francis Passes Away on Easter Monday at Age 88

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Refuses Rescue Operation for Trapped Palestinian Paramedics in Rafah

  • Tuesday, 25 March 2025 - 22:25 WIB
Al-Qassam Hands over Six Israeli Captives to Red Cross (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

56 Freed Israeli Captives Urge Netanyahu to Fully Implement Gaza Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 08:51 WIB
Indonesia

AWG Condemns Israel’s Ceasefire Violation in Friday Protest for Palestine

  • Saturday, 8 March 2025 - 10:49 WIB
KNESSET
Palestine

Clashes in Knesset as Netanyahu Faaces Backlash over Failure of Gaza’s Ceasefire

  • Tuesday, 4 March 2025 - 10:10 WIB
Palestine

Netanyahu Doesn’t Care about Lives of  Israeli Hostages in Gaza: Opposition Leader

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 21:15 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Completes Siege of Rafah

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 21:43 WIB
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 120,000 Israelis Sign Petitions to End Gaza War

  • Thursday, 17 April 2025 - 22:30 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Renewed Aggression on Gaza Enters 32nd Day, Killing Civilians

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 21:11 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Intensify Military Aggression in Tulkarem and Nur Shams Camps

  • Sunday, 20 April 2025 - 21:48 WIB
Several Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli strike on tents sheltering displaced people in Gaza. (Photo: via Anas al-Sharif X page)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Dozens, Including Children in Gaza

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 08:25 WIB
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:20 WIB
90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Rafah Municipality Condemns Israeli Minister’s Decision to Annex Gaza Area

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:34 WIB
Tausiyah

The Dynamics of Living in a Muslim Community in the Modern Era

  • Wednesday, 16 April 2025 - 20:39 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 20:45 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us