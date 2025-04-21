Pope Francis Passes Away on Easter Monday at Age 88

Vatican, MINA – Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday morning at the age of 88 in his residence at Casa Santa Marta, Vatican.

The Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, officially announced his passing, stating, “Dear brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was devoted to the service of God and His Church,” as reported by Vatican Media.

“He taught us to live out the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized,” Cardinal Farrell added.

Prior to his death, Pope Francis had been hospitalized at Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital due to bronchitis. His clinical condition gradually worsened, and he was later diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

After spending 38 days in the hospital, the late Pope returned to his residence at Casa Santa Marta to continue his recovery.

On Easter Sunday, Pope Francis delivered his Easter message through his aide, which included a call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. []

