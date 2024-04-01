Pope Francis to Visit Indonesia on September 3, 2024

Rembang, MINA – Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said that Pope Francis will visit Indonesia on September 3, 2024.

He emphasized that the government had received a notification letter from the Vatican authorities regarding the planned arrival of Pope Francis.

“Based on a letter from the Vatican received by the Indonesian government, Pope Francis will attend on September 3 2024. This will certainly be an honor for the Indonesian people,” said Yaqut in Rembang on Saturday.

According to Yaqut, the arrival of the highest leader of the Catholic community has been awaited by President Joko Widodo.

“In June 2022, I delivered an invitation letter from President Joko Widodo to Pope Francis,” he said.

“Thank God, after almost two years of waiting, Pope Francis was finally able to come to Indonesia. “I think this will be a special gift for Catholics in particular,” added Yaqut.

Furthermore, he hopes that during his visit Pope Francis will be able to witness firsthand the diversity and brotherhood between religious communities that is growing in Indonesian society.

“Indonesia is able to maintain tolerance and peace between religious believers, including hundreds of local religious adherents. “We hope that Pope Francis can see this diversity in Indonesia,” he continued.

Pope Francis’ visit to Indonesia will be a historic moment. Pope Francis will be the third pope to visit Indonesia after Indonesia’s independence.

Reported from various sources, the last Pope to come to Indonesia was Pope John Paul II in 1989.

At that time, the Pope visited several cities, including Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Medan and Maumere.

He expressed his admiration for the state’s foundation of Pancasila and the tolerance of the Indonesian people towards fellow religious believers.

The Pope also said that religious freedom is a fundamental right of every individual and group so it is important to protect religious freedom. (T/RE1/P2)

