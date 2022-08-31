Governor Anies Invites U20 Members to Collaborate in Facing the Challenges of Health, Housing, and Economic Recovery

Jakarta, MINA – The Governor of Jakarta, Anies Baswedan, attended the U20 Mayors Summit 2022 which was held on Tuesday at the Fairmont Hotel, Jakarta. On this occasion, Governor Anies invited all parties to collectively focus on priority strategic issues.

These issues were related to health, housing, and economic recovery, especially after more than 2 years of global struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic. For this reason, Governor Anies invites all parties to collaborate so that ideas and perspectives may be obtained from various points of view.

“We all understand that in the past two years or so there has been a pandemic. We have to recover and rise stronger, we have to rise faster. These will all be put forward into three issues for discussion. And then we face a world that is under tremendous pressure due to the development of our economy,” said Governor Anies.

Governor Anies also explained that he pushed for this summit to discuss three issues. Due to this, he hoped that the collaboration of all U20 members so that the solutions for the challenges in health, housing, and post-pandemic economic recovery can be achieved.

“Currently we are all dealing with real problems, which are being felt by the community every day. All of those present here should affirm that we will face more and more people who will live in urban areas, where the three issues go hand in hand. This is the right moment for discussion, and we will discuss it together,” said Governor Anies.

In addition, Governor Anies also assessed that urban life needs a special arrangement; this is not only a matter of physical development, but also by changing the behavior and lifestyle of urban communities.

“Many people live in rural areas, but we are facing the facts which show that many people are flocking in to the city. This meant that the problems started in the city. We must solve all of this, and all of this must be resolved by sitting together. Hopefully this year’s U20 Mayors Summitcan offer the solutions necessary to make Jakarta a model city of the future,” concluded Governor Anies.

Notably, the U20 Mayors Summit 2022 was also attended by the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Airlangga Hartarto; Indonesian Minister of Home Affairs, Tito Karnavian; Governor of West Java, Ridwan Kamil; Executive Director of the C40 and U20 Co-convener, Mark Watts; and Secretary General of the UCLG and U20 Co-convener, Emilia Saiz.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)