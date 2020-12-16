Government Ensures Free COVID-19 Vaccine for the Community

Jakarta, MINA – The government has decided to provide the COVID-19 vaccine for free to the community. It was conveyed by President Joko Widodo in his press statement broadcast on the Cabinet Secretariat YouTube channel on Wednesday.

“I can say that the COVID-19 vaccine for the public is free. Once again, it’s free, there’s no charge at all, ”said the President.

The decision was taken by the government after receiving input from the public and carrying out a calculation or recalculation of state finances.

To that end, the President instructed all ministries/agencies and local governments to prioritize the vaccination program in the 2021 fiscal year.

“I also instructed and ordered the Minister of Finance to prioritize and reallocate from other budgets related to the willingness and free vaccination. So, there is no reason for the community not to get the vaccine, “he said.

On this occasion, the President also expressed his willingness to be the first vaccine recipient in Indonesia.

“I also want to emphasize again, later I will be the first recipient, vaccinated for the first time. This is to give trust and confidence to the public that the vaccines used are safe, “he said.

In his statement, the President again reminded the public to continue to be disciplined in implementing health protocols.

“I remind people to continue to discipline 3M (using masks, maintaining distance, washing hands) for the good of all of us,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)