Global Campaign Calls for One Day Strike in Solidarity for Palestinian Prisoners

Washington, MINA – The Global Campaign to Return to Palestine (GCRP) launched a one-day international hunger strike campaign on Tuesday in Solidarity for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, Wafa reported.

The GCRP is an umbrella organization for social institutions that support the Palestinian cause with partners in more than 45 countries around the world to organize events and movements, in particular the right of return.

Palestinians held in Israeli prisons continue to go on open hunger strikes to protest the arbitrary administrative detention without charge or trial they have endured.

The campaign calls for the use of the hashtag “battle on an empty stomach” in Tweets and posts photos of Hungry for Freedom on social media platforms as well as a video less than one minute long with a message of solidarity for Palestinian prisoners who are on hunger strike.

Palestinian prisoners have gone on hunger strikes several times in recent years.

In 2014, some 220 administrative detainees went on a hunger strike for 63 days against their detention without trial. The strike ended in a stalemate agreement with the Israeli authorities, ending punitive measures against them and renegotiating their arrests.

In April 2017, more than 1,500 Palestinian prisoners from all affiliations, led by Palestinian prisoner leader Marwan Barghouti, started a hunger strike that lasted 40 days, ending with an agreement in which the Israeli authorities acknowledged all their demands regarding conditions in prison.

In 2019, more than 400 Palestinian prisoners were denied food for nine days after the deterioration of their conditions of detention, especially female prisoners. Again, it ends with Israel acknowledging all their demands. (T/RE1)

