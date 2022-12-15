General Assembly Adopts by Majority Resolution in Favour of Palestinian People

New York, MINA – On Thursday, the United Nations adopted a resolution of permanent of sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the occupied Palestinian Territory, Days of Palestine reported.

159 countries voted in favour of the decision, while 8 voted against and 10 abstained.

The Permanent Representative of Palestine to the United Nations, Ambassador Riad Mansour, thanked all States for this near-collective support for the Palestinian right, stressing the need for Israel to commit itself to the content of this resolution and for forcing the world to implement it. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)