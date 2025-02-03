Gaza’s Healthcare System Could to Take 12 Years to Recover:Experts

Geneva, MINA – Health experts have estimated that rebuilding Gaza’s healthcare system, which has been destroyed due to genocide committed by Zionist Israel, will take at least 12 years to recover.

This estimate was presented during the solidarity event “The Great White Tent Protest”, held in front of the United Nations (UN) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. The event was organized by a group of healthcare professionals to highlight the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

According to the WAFA News Agency, Turkish activist Hussein Durmaz, a member of the International Health Initiative, announced the formation of a “global health alliance for Gaza”, involving more than 100 health organizations from 12 countries. Additionally, organizations from over 50 countries have signed statements or held simultaneous solidarity actions.

Activists at the event emphasized that even if humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts were allowed to proceed without obstacles, Gaza’s healthcare system would still require at least 12 years to recover due to the extensive level of destruction.

“More than 1,400 attacks on medical facilities have occurred since October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of over 1,000 healthcare workers,” said Sarah Ghali, a Dutch healthcare worker, during the protest. She also urged the UN to protect healthcare workers in Gaza and the West Bank, stating that they are under an unprecedented scale of attack.

“As healthcare workers, we are deeply affected by what is happening to our colleagues in Palestine,” said Nouria Belhaj, a French-Algerian healthcare professional who attended the event. “We consider it a sacred duty to stand in full solidarity with them,” she added.

The protest in Geneva is part of a broader global movement demanding immediate international action to address the severe healthcare crisis and support its long-term reconstruction efforts. []

