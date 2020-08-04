Gaza Rockets Attack Israel, Israel Attack South Gaza Bomb attacks

Bomb attacks by Israeli warplanes in Gaza cause smoke and flames (Photo / Special)

Khan Younis, MINA – Israeli occupation warplanes bombed a location in the Abu Haddaf neighborhood, east of the city of Qarara, east of Khan Yunis, and also a location in Rafah, southern Gaza, on Sunday night.

The Israeli aircraft attack coincided with an occupying navy that fired missiles into the sea of ​​Khan Yunis.

An occupying army spokesman, Avikhai Adraei, said in a statement received by Safa and quoted by MINA, the shooting was a response to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

He pointed out that warplanes and combat helicopters stormed several Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

He stated that during the plane strike, a concrete production site used to dig underground infrastructure was targeted, in addition to targeting Hamas’s underground infrastructure.

He said the military would take seriously any attacks carried out against Israel, and would fight if it hurt its settlers, holding Hamas responsible for what happened in the Gaza Strip or from there. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)