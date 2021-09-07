Gaza Resistance Blocks Israeli Aircraft Attack

Gaza, MINA – The resistance movement in the Gaza Strip fired ground-based anti-aircraft missiles at Israeli warplanes which suddenly attacked two resistance sites in southern Gaza.

Occupation warplanes bombed the two locations on Monday night.

Palestine’s Al-Aqsa Radio confirmed that no injuries were reported among the residents.

According to eyewitnesses, the occupation attacked the Qadisiyah site, west of Khan Yunis, and repeated its firing with a short time difference, causing a huge explosion.

Occupation warplanes also struck at the Jerusalem resistance site northwest of Khan Yunis. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)